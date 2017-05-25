Two New Man-Made Islands in Dubai

When the Palm Island in Dubai was completed in 2014, everyone was in awe at the largest artificial island on earth.

But Dubai is not stopping there!

They will be spending a total 6.3 Billion Dirham on two new man-made islands!

Yes its true!

The reason behind the new project is based on the Dubai’s Tourism Vision 2020, to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2020.

Marsa Al Arab will be split to two islands and will be located on both sides of Burj Al Arab.

One island will be dedicated to entertainment and family tourism, which includes a 2.5 million square-foot marine park, custom built 1,700-seat theatre as well as the Middle East’s first Cirque du Soleil show. The other, will be a private island featuring luxury villas, a marina for residents and a boutique hotel.

In the first quarter of 2017, Dubai had already attracted approximately 4.6 million tourists which was an 11 percent increase from the year before.

The brand new islands will begin construction in June and expected to complete by late 2020.