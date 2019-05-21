UK Company Offers ‘Spoiler Insurance’ For “Game Of Thrones” Fans

The last ever episode of Game of Thrones aired yesterday. But if you haven’t watched it, you probably consider staying away from all your social media accounts and popping on some headphones to avoid spoilers.

Undeniably, the chances of plot leaks ruining fans’ viewing experience are pretty high. Fret not, there may be a way to soften the blow.

An insurance company in the United Kingdom is now offering monetary compensation for those who accidentally stumbled across “Game of Thrones” spoilers, according to a report published by the New York Post.

Endsleigh Insurance is accepting claims under 100 words specifically detailing how the show was spoiled. The insurance company encourages the use of evidence such as screenshots. You can receive up to $126 for each claim and policy is “retroactive” meaning you can file claims for spoilers from old seasons.

The gimmicky policy – hyped as the first of its kind, it’s really more of a contest – allows fans to request financial compensation.

It’d be pretty awesome if something like this existed in the United States and for other shows, too. Only question is, how does something like this actually work?