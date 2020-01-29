Connect with us

#FlyShareIt

UM Expert: Most Wuhan Virus Patients Will Have High Chance Of Recovery

By SAYS Alyssa J. Oon

Published

26 mins ago

on

Advertisement

Cover image via AFP via Taiwan News

A virologist, biosafety, and biosecurity expert with Universiti Malaya believes most patients who are diagnosed with the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from Wuhan will be able to recover

Advertisement

Speaking to New Straits Times, Universiti Malaya Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Centre (TIDREC) director Professor Dr Sazaly Abu Bakar said the 2019-nCoV had a case fatality ratio (CFR) of only about three per cent, thus giving patients a high chance of recovery.

Read more

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#FlyShareIt26 mins ago

UM Expert: Most Wuhan Virus Patients Will Have High Chance Of Recovery

By SAYS Alyssa J. Oon
Entertainment1 hour ago

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Finally Finalize Divorce

They will officially be single in Feb!
#FlyShareIt2 hours ago

Penang Uncle Celebrates Chinese New Year By Feeding Students At Neighborhood Tahfiz School

By SAYS Arisha Rozaidee
Featured3 hours ago

Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Album Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Best Valentines gift ever!
Entertainment4 hours ago

Ginseng – The Timeless Ingredient For Your Skin’s Health

Advertisement Advertisement Privacy Settings This site uses functional cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. Which cookies and scripts...
Advertisement
Advertisement