UM Expert: Most Wuhan Virus Patients Will Have High Chance Of Recovery
By SAYS Alyssa J. Oon
A virologist, biosafety, and biosecurity expert with Universiti Malaya believes most patients who are diagnosed with the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from Wuhan will be able to recover
Speaking to New Straits Times, Universiti Malaya Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Centre (TIDREC) director Professor Dr Sazaly Abu Bakar said the 2019-nCoV had a case fatality ratio (CFR) of only about three per cent, thus giving patients a high chance of recovery.
