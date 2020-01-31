#FlyShareIt
UNIQLO Malaysia Celebrates Strong Women In Movies With Its Latest Collection
By Says – Diandra Nunis
It is no surprise that UNIQLO drops a movie-themed collection every now and then – and their latest collection pays homage to ‘Women in Movies’
The collection features three movies – The Devil Wears Prada, Flashdance, and La La Land
Iconic scenes and quotes from those movies are incorporated into the designs. The movies featured have leading female characters who are strong-willed and overcome difficulties to pursue what they believe in.
Channel Miranda Priestly’s attitude with this long-sleeved sweatshirt:
Continue reading here!
