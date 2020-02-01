Connect with us

Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence After Kobe & Gianna’s Death

Published

17 hours ago

on

Advertisement



Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s wife, has spoken to the public 3 days after the basketball icon and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash.

Advertisement

In a heartbreaking…

Click here to read the full article.

Source:

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#FlyShareIt13 hours ago

[VIDEO] Deaf Couple Doing Their Wedding Vows In Sign Language Has Netizens’ Hearts Melting

By Says - May Vin Ang
Entertainment17 hours ago

3 Fenty Beauty Products That Rihanna Swears By, According To Her MUA

Advertisement She’s a singer, songwriter, actress and a badass businesswoman (Seriously, what can’t she do?). When Robyn Rihanna Fenty first...
Entertainment17 hours ago

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence After Kobe & Gianna’s Death

Advertisement Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s wife, has spoken to the public 3 days after the basketball icon and the couple’s...
#FlyShareIt1 day ago

UNIQLO Malaysia Celebrates Strong Women In Movies With Its Latest Collection

By Says - Diandra Nunis
#FlyShareIt1 day ago

Sg Buloh Hospital Expert Says Malaysians Do Not Need To Wear Face Masks For Now

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Advertisement
Advertisement