Connect with us

Music

Vanessa Hudgens Gave Us ‘High School Musical’ Nostalgia With Hilarious ‘Breaking Free’ Karaoke

Our ‘High School Musical’ days have broken free, thank you Vanessa!

Published

8 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Gabriella Montez, is that you I hear?

Vanessa Hudgens gave High School Musical fans some serious nostalgia on Sunday night (Nov. 10), when she shared a clip singing karaoke with friends. Her song of choice was none other than “Breaking Free,” the standout track she sang with Zac Efron in the 2006 film.

Related image

The 2019 edition is a little edgier, with some giggles and a snarl thrown in. “Um. Here’s a really bad, aggressive, and totally sober version of breaking free,” she wrote in the caption. “Yep. That happened lol it hurts my ears but also makes me laugh lol.”

Our ‘High School Musical’ days have broken free, thank you Vanessa!

Image result for vanessa hudgens winking

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music8 hours ago

Vanessa Hudgens Gave Us ‘High School Musical’ Nostalgia With Hilarious ‘Breaking Free’ Karaoke

Our 'High School Musical' days have broken free, thank you Vanessa!
Entertainment8 hours ago

Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film ‘The Tomorrow War’ Gets Release Date

Let the war begin!
Entertainment10 hours ago

Lady Gaga Gets Major Backlash For Saying She Doesn’t Remember Her Album ‘ARTPOP’

Fans are not happy, Gaga!
Entertainment11 hours ago

Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and More Are The New Mystery Gang in Adorable Scoob Trailer

Our childhood has been restored yet again!
Entertainment12 hours ago

BLACKPINK Makes History As First K-Pop Group To Hit One Billion Views On YouTube

*Plays ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ on repeat*
Advertisement
Advertisement