Vanessa Hudgens Gave Us ‘High School Musical’ Nostalgia With Hilarious ‘Breaking Free’ Karaoke

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

Um. Here’s a really bad, aggressive, and totally sober 😂😳🙏🏻 version of breaking free. Yep. That happened lol it hurts my ears but also makes me laugh lol 🤷🏻‍♀️ the “ooo yeah”. Dear lord lol 🤦🏻‍♀️🤘🏻