Music
Vanessa Hudgens Gave Us ‘High School Musical’ Nostalgia With Hilarious ‘Breaking Free’ Karaoke
Our ‘High School Musical’ days have broken free, thank you Vanessa!
Gabriella Montez, is that you I hear?
Vanessa Hudgens gave High School Musical fans some serious nostalgia on Sunday night (Nov. 10), when she shared a clip singing karaoke with friends. Her song of choice was none other than “Breaking Free,” the standout track she sang with Zac Efron in the 2006 film.
The 2019 edition is a little edgier, with some giggles and a snarl thrown in. “Um. Here’s a really bad, aggressive, and totally sober version of breaking free,” she wrote in the caption. “Yep. That happened lol it hurts my ears but also makes me laugh lol.”
Our ‘High School Musical’ days have broken free, thank you Vanessa!
Recent Posts
Vanessa Hudgens Gave Us ‘High School Musical’ Nostalgia With Hilarious ‘Breaking Free’ Karaoke
Our 'High School Musical' days have broken free, thank you Vanessa!
Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film ‘The Tomorrow War’ Gets Release Date
Let the war begin!
Lady Gaga Gets Major Backlash For Saying She Doesn’t Remember Her Album ‘ARTPOP’
Fans are not happy, Gaga!
Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and More Are The New Mystery Gang in Adorable Scoob Trailer
Our childhood has been restored yet again!
BLACKPINK Makes History As First K-Pop Group To Hit One Billion Views On YouTube
*Plays ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ on repeat*