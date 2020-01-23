[VIDEO] Aquaria KLCC Brings Dragon Dance Into The Seawater With Sharks & Turtles This CNY

Last Friday, 17 January, an AFP video of Aquaria KLCC’s underwater lion dance performances went viral on Twitter.

The one-minute-long video showed a ‘lion’ treading in the water before walking on the aquarium floor and then performing a full dance. A shark was seen swimming past the ‘lion’, totally unfazed by the territorial invasion of the land ‘animal’.

At the time of writing, the video was retweeted over 6,600 times.

Malaysian lion dance is world class we even have under water version. pic.twitter.com/RJAz1R4ldU — Toon Seri Anthraxxxx (@anthraxxxx) January 17, 2020

This year, Aquaria KLCC upped its game by incorporating an underwater dragon dance into its Chinese New Year performance

Watch the full video here!