Sifu Yen

Entertainment

[VIDEO] Aquaria KLCC Brings Dragon Dance Into The Seawater With Sharks & Turtles This CNY

By Says – Yap Wan Xiang

Published

7 hours ago

on

Image from Miera Zulyana/Malay MailMiera Zulyana/Malay Mail

Since 2009, Aquaria KLCC has been putting on underwater lion dance performances for aquarium visitors to see during Chinese New Year.

And it looks like Malaysians cannot have enough of it.

A shark entered the scene amidst the underwater dragon dance performance.New Straits Times

Last Friday, 17 January, an AFP video of Aquaria KLCC’s underwater lion dance performances went viral on Twitter.

The one-minute-long video showed a ‘lion’ treading in the water before walking on the aquarium floor and then performing a full dance. A shark was seen swimming past the ‘lion’, totally unfazed by the territorial invasion of the land ‘animal’.

At the time of writing, the video was retweeted over 6,600 times.

This year, Aquaria KLCC upped its game by incorporating an underwater dragon dance into its Chinese New Year performance

Watch the full video here!

