[VIDEO] Deaf Couple Doing Their Wedding Vows In Sign Language Has Netizens’ Hearts Melting

By Says – May Vin Ang

Published

13 hours ago

on

Image from Twitter @eriinkaharTwitter @eriinkahar

A Malaysian couple recently went viral on Twitter for their akad nikah, which many described as unique and touching

According to Malay Mail, one of the groom’s cousins, Erin Kahar, took to Twitter to post a short video of her cousin Muhammad Faiz performing his marriage vows in sign language, during the wedding to his wife Nur Farahin.

In the short 40-second video uploaded last Saturday, 25 January, Faiz, who is deaf, is seen reciting his marital vows to the imam with the help of an interpreter

Image from Twitter @eriinkaharTwitter @eriinkahar

In the video, the imam first read out the vows for Faiz.

Faiz then paid close attention to the interpreter as she translated the vows into sign language for him.

In a matter of seconds, he solemnly and swiftly completed his vows as his family watched on and celebrated the joyous moment.

