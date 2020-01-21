Connect with us
[VIDEO] Helpless Pig Was Forced To ‘Fly’ To Welcome The Year Of The Rat

By Says – Tamara Jayne

Published

8 hours ago

on

Image may contain: one or more people, people standing and outdoor Lianhe Wanbao

A pig in China was recently sent ‘flying’ on a bungee jump to welcome the Year of the Rat

Staff of an amusement park in Chongqing, China carried the 75kg pig and dropped it from a height of 68 metres, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The incident reportedly took place on 18 January at Mexin Village of Wine.

While tied to a green cord and wearing a blue cape, the animal was dragged and pushed over the tower.

In several videos, the pig could be heard squealing loudly as it was dropped

Following the incident, the park was criticised for animal cruelty and had to eventually apologise for the act.

Continue reading here!

