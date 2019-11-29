Connect with us

Entertainment

[VIDEO] Hundreds Of Students On Bikes And A BMW Take To Streets To Celebrate End Of SPM

By Says – Yap Wan Xiang

Published

10 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Videos and photos of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students taking to the streets of Melaka on their motorcycles have gone viral

Hundreds of SPM students were seen revving their motorcycles around a traffic light junction in Klebang, Melaka, disrupting the otherwise quiet neighbourhood.

Astro Awani reported that the incident happened yesterday, 27 November and that a similar group of riders were also seen near Pantai Puteri dan Bandar Hilir – all of which are famous tourist spots.

Advertisement

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

#NewMusicFlyday8 hours ago

The Weeknd, Local Favourite Fazura And Many More Release Singles On #NMF

Releases from all around the globe including local favourite, Fazura!
Entertainment10 hours ago

[VIDEO] Hundreds Of Students On Bikes And A BMW Take To Streets To Celebrate End Of SPM

By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Entertainment11 hours ago

Every New Photo From YOU Season 2 Has Us More Excited…And Scared!

Are YOU ready to get creeped out again?!
Entertainment19 hours ago

A Singaporean Family Moved To Johor And Built Themselves A Mansion With 11 Bedrooms

By Says - May Vin Ang
Entertainment1 day ago

llaollao Is Rolling Out A New Froyo Flavour For 1 Day Only And It’s As Black As My Soul

By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Advertisement
Advertisement