Entertainment
[VIDEO] Johor Authorities Brave Floods To Rescue Stranded Animals
By Says – Yap Wan Xiang
Johor Fire and Rescue Department/Facebook
Over 9,000 Johor residents have been evacuated from their homes due to severe flash floods since last week
The Star reported that the states of Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat, Pontian, Batu Pahat, Kulai, Johor Baru, and Muar were affected by continuous rainfall.
Bojod Azmi/Facebook
While the authorities have been busy helping flood victims, they did not disregard pets and farm animals that were at risk of drowning.
One of the latest incidents happened on 14 December when a Simpang Renggam District Council (MDSR) civil servant saved a stranded dog at a palm oil plantation in Renggam
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
Attention, Ice Cream Lovers! There’s A Häagen-Dazs Buffet In Sunway That Only Costs RM16
By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
BTS Will Perform At Well Known Times Square Stage On New Year’s Eve
This is going to be legen- wait for it- dary!
[VIDEO] Johor Authorities Brave Floods To Rescue Stranded Animals
By Says - Yap Wan Xiang
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Get Serious By Releasing New Music Together
These two will sound so good together!
Liam Hemsworth Introduces New Model Girlfriend To His Parents!
New couple alert?!