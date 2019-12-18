[VIDEO] Johor Authorities Brave Floods To Rescue Stranded Animals

The Star reported that the states of Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat, Pontian, Batu Pahat, Kulai, Johor Baru, and Muar were affected by continuous rainfall.

Advertisement

Bojod Azmi/Facebook

While the authorities have been busy helping flood victims, they did not disregard pets and farm animals that were at risk of drowning.