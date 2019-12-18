Connect with us

[VIDEO] Johor Authorities Brave Floods To Rescue Stranded Animals

By Says – Yap Wan Xiang

7 hours ago

 Johor Fire and Rescue Department/Facebook

Over 9,000 Johor residents have been evacuated from their homes due to severe flash floods since last week

The Star reported that the states of Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat, Pontian, Batu Pahat, Kulai, Johor Baru, and Muar were affected by continuous rainfall.

Image from Bojod Azmi/FacebookBojod Azmi/Facebook

While the authorities have been busy helping flood victims, they did not disregard pets and farm animals that were at risk of drowning.

One of the latest incidents happened on 14 December when a Simpang Renggam District Council (MDSR) civil servant saved a stranded dog at a palm oil plantation in Renggam

