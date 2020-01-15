Video Of Sleeping MOH Staff In KLIA2 Raises Fear Of Sick Travellers Entering Malaysia

According to the New Straits Times, in the wake of an Influenza A outbreak nationwide and new polio cases in Sabah, the clip has raised alarm among many who fear that travellers carrying infectious diseases could easily pass through the measures implemented by the Ministry of Health.

Advertisement

The recording was reportedly taken on 26 December 2019.

Abdul Karim/Facebook

Thermal scanners have been installed at airports as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of infectious diseases by allowing officials to scan and prevent anyone with a body temperature above 37 degrees Celsius from entering the country.