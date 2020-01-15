Entertainment
Video Of Sleeping MOH Staff In KLIA2 Raises Fear Of Sick Travellers Entering Malaysia
By Says – May Vin Ang
A video clip has gone viral on social media showing an operator asleep at her desk in a thermal scanner booth at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2), while another staff member is seen preoccupied with his handphone
According to the New Straits Times, in the wake of an Influenza A outbreak nationwide and new polio cases in Sabah, the clip has raised alarm among many who fear that travellers carrying infectious diseases could easily pass through the measures implemented by the Ministry of Health.
The recording was reportedly taken on 26 December 2019.
Thermal scanners have been installed at airports as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of infectious diseases by allowing officials to scan and prevent anyone with a body temperature above 37 degrees Celsius from entering the country.
Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the video leaves a bad impression on his ministry, even if the officer was ill or not fit to work
