Connect with us
Sifu Yen

Entertainment

[VIDEO] Pipe Bursts In USJ2 After A Freak Accident Between 2 Vehicles

By Says – Sadho Ram

Published

4 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image from JayZee/SAYSJayZee/SAYS

Earlier today, 19 January, an accident between two vehicles caused a pipe to burst along Persiaran Murni at the exit from Jalan USJ2/1

According to images of the accident from the site sent to SAYS, one of the vehicles rammed into an Air Selangor water pipe at the USJ2 junction opposite USJ6, resulting in a huge water sprout.

Advertisement

The incident may cause water supply disruption in nearby areas

The areas that might be affected by water disruption are USJ2, USJ3, USJ4, USJ5, USJ6, USJ9, USJ10, and USJ11, according to the Facebook page of SJ Echo.

Photos sent to SAYS show that authorities are currently working to repair the damaged pipe

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment2 hours ago

[PHOTOS] Storm Covers Sweltering And Sandy Landscape Of The Saudi Arabian Desert With Snow

By Says - Sadho Ram
Music3 hours ago

Demi Lovato’s New Album Will Be On Her Sobriety Journey

We are here for it!
Entertainment4 hours ago

[VIDEO] Pipe Bursts In USJ2 After A Freak Accident Between 2 Vehicles

By Says - Sadho Ram
#FlyShareIt6 hours ago

Tun M: Students Can Wear Any Colour Shoes To School

By SAYS Liew Ashley
Music7 hours ago

Who Is Billie Eilish Brother And Producer Finneas O’Connell?

He has produced songs for Selena Gomez,Justin Bieber, Halsey, Camila Cabello and many many more!
Advertisement
Advertisement