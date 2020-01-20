Entertainment
[VIDEO] Pipe Bursts In USJ2 After A Freak Accident Between 2 Vehicles
By Says – Sadho Ram
Earlier today, 19 January, an accident between two vehicles caused a pipe to burst along Persiaran Murni at the exit from Jalan USJ2/1
According to images of the accident from the site sent to SAYS, one of the vehicles rammed into an Air Selangor water pipe at the USJ2 junction opposite USJ6, resulting in a huge water sprout.
2 cars accident at junction usj2 opposite usj6, flipped and damaged the water pipe pic.twitter.com/d4LXAHMvOS
— kn_09 (@kuuroshna_) January 19, 2020
The incident may cause water supply disruption in nearby areas
