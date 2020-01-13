#FlyShareIt
Video Shows Grandma Dangling Grandson With A Rope From Balcony To Save Her Cat’s Life
By SAYS Sadho Ram
A grandmother who dangled her grandson with a rope from the balcony to rescue her cat probably has nine grandchildren
In an incident that took place last Sunday and was caught on video, the Chinese grandma was seen dangling her seven-year-old grandson from the fifth-floor balcony by a rope tied around his waist to save her dear cat stuck on a ledge one level below their apartment in Peng’an County, Sichuan province, China.
Recent Posts
Harry Styles Reveals His Guilty Pleasure Is Working Out To One Direction Songs
He also revealed a whole lot of secrets!
Have Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Rekindled Their Relationship?
Just in time for Valentines!
KL Housewife Who Made RM18K Playing PUBG Gets Frequently Told To “Go Back To The Kitchen”
By Says - Sadho Ram
This Man’s Search For A Wife Has Him Advertising Himself With Public Banners In Terengganu
By SAYS Sadho Ram
The “Lizzie McGuire” Reboot Has Paused Filming To Go Into A “Different Direction”
This is not what dreams are made of!