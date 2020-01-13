Connect with us

Video Shows Grandma Dangling Grandson With A Rope From Balcony To Save Her Cat’s Life

By SAYS Sadho Ram

Published

5 hours ago

on

Cover image via Press TV

A grandmother who dangled her grandson with a rope from the balcony to rescue her cat probably has nine grandchildren

In an incident that took place last Sunday and was caught on video, the Chinese grandma was seen dangling her seven-year-old grandson from the fifth-floor balcony by a rope tied around his waist to save her dear cat stuck on a ledge one level below their apartment in Peng’an County, Sichuan province, China.

