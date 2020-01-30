#FlyShareIt
[VIDEO] Teacher Quarantined In Wuhan Documents The City’s Eerily Deserted Streets
By SAYS – Liew Ashley
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
Amid the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) scare, many have evacuated Wuhan in hopes of escaping the outbreak.
As such, the city has been left extremely deserted, as seen in the video documentation of an Irish teacher quarantined in the Chinese city.
Last week, Business Insider reported that Chinese authorities placed Wuhan on lockdown, suspending various forms of public transportation in order to decelerate the spread of the Wuhan coronavrius outbreak.
Getty Images
While some managed to flee before the lockdown, others were left stranded, cut off from the outside world.
To give people a glimpse of what it’s like living in a ‘ghost town’, Ben Kavanaugh, an Irish teacher living in Wuhan, decided to document his life under quarantine.
Kavanaugh’s video blog was uploaded on Sunday, January 26
The video posted on Channel 4’s YouTube channel documents the teacher making his way to the grocery store.
South China Morning Post/Youtube
Before leaving his home, Kavanaugh took preventive measures by doubling up on face masks as well as wearing goggles and gloves.
Continue reading here!
Recent Posts
[VIDEO] Teacher Quarantined In Wuhan Documents The City’s Eerily Deserted Streets
By SAYS - Liew Ashley
KFC Perkenal ‘Spicy Chick N Go’ Baru Ala Ayam Gunting Untuk RM4.90 Je. Murah & Sedap!
By Says - Aisya Khairain
Have You Ever Wondered What The Red Dot On Your Pau Means?
By SAYS Tamara Jayne
Ashton Kutcher Reveals Billie Eilish Episode Of Punk’d Prank
Please pull a prank on Billie!
Japanese YouTuber Shows Us How To Cosplay As A ‘Malaysian Girl At Tesco’
By SAYS May Vin Ang