[VIDEO] Teacher Quarantined In Wuhan Documents The City’s Eerily Deserted Streets

Last week, Business Insider reported that Chinese authorities placed Wuhan on lockdown, suspending various forms of public transportation in order to decelerate the spread of the Wuhan coronavrius outbreak.

While some managed to flee before the lockdown, others were left stranded, cut off from the outside world.

To give people a glimpse of what it’s like living in a ‘ghost town’, Ben Kavanaugh, an Irish teacher living in Wuhan, decided to document his life under quarantine.

