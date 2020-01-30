Connect with us

[VIDEO] Teacher Quarantined In Wuhan Documents The City’s Eerily Deserted Streets

By SAYS – Liew Ashley

Published

12 hours ago

on

Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Amid the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) scare, many have evacuated Wuhan in hopes of escaping the outbreak.

As such, the city has been left extremely deserted, as seen in the video documentation of an Irish teacher quarantined in the Chinese city.

Image from Channel 4 News/YoutubeChannel 4 News/Youtube

Last week, Business Insider reported that Chinese authorities placed Wuhan on lockdown, suspending various forms of public transportation in order to decelerate the spread of the Wuhan coronavrius outbreak.

Getty Images

While some managed to flee before the lockdown, others were left stranded, cut off from the outside world.

To give people a glimpse of what it’s like living in a ‘ghost town’, Ben Kavanaugh, an Irish teacher living in Wuhan, decided to document his life under quarantine.

Image from Channel 4 News/YoutubeChannel 4 News/Youtube

Kavanaugh’s video blog was uploaded on Sunday, January 26

The video posted on Channel 4’s YouTube channel documents the teacher making his way to the grocery store.

Image from South China Morning Post/Youtube South China Morning Post/Youtube

Before leaving his home, Kavanaugh took preventive measures by doubling up on face masks as well as wearing goggles and gloves.

Continue reading here!

