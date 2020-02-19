Connect with us

[VIDEO] Woman Protects Herself From Coronavirus By Wearing Giraffe Costume To Hospital

She decided to buy costumes online due to the shortage of surgical masks in the country.

Image from The Paper The Paper

A woman recently went viral after she came up with a creative way of protecting herself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

On Friday, 14 February, The Paper reported that a woman named He from the city of Luzhou in Sichuan Province, China wore a giraffe costume when she visited a hospital to prevent getting infected with COVID-19.

Image from The Paper The Paper

The woman explained that her face masks have expired and she decided to buy costumes online due to the shortage of surgical masks in the country

In the video, the woman can be seen fully covered from head to toe, with only a small window of transparent plastic film for her to see through. She casually picks up medicine and interacts with doctors while wearing the inflatable giraffe suit.

