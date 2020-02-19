Social News
[VIDEO] Woman Protects Herself From Coronavirus By Wearing Giraffe Costume To Hospital
She decided to buy costumes online due to the shortage of surgical masks in the country.
A woman recently went viral after she came up with a creative way of protecting herself from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
On Friday, 14 February, The Paper reported that a woman named He from the city of Luzhou in Sichuan Province, China wore a giraffe costume when she visited a hospital to prevent getting infected with COVID-19.
The woman explained that her face masks have expired and she decided to buy costumes online due to the shortage of surgical masks in the country
In the video, the woman can be seen fully covered from head to toe, with only a small window of transparent plastic film for her to see through. She casually picks up medicine and interacts with doctors while wearing the inflatable giraffe suit.
