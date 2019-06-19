Entertainment
Viral Hack Shows A Super Easy Way To Peel Garlic In Less Than 25 Seconds
The less fuss the better
Not everyone likes helping in the kitchen during prep time- Unless it’s prepped for us to eat.
Peeling a clove of garlic can be a fuss, especially when you have to do a ton of them at once and there seems to never be a right way to do it. But lo and behold there actually is a much simpler way around this.
In a viral video on Twitter, a video showing someone effortlessly cleaning cloves of garlic is leaving netizens mind blown by this new hack!- Seriously, why didn’t think of this sooner?!
Via Giphy
In the 25 seconds clip, the video shares someone poking a clove with a blade and swiftly pulling it out of its cluster.
As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!
👌 pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj
— 𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 🌑 (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019
Our immediate reaction to seeing this clip;
Via Giphy
So the next time the elders ask for your help to cut the cloves, you can show them how it’s done- like a BOSS.
