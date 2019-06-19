Connect with us
Viral Hack Shows A Super Easy Way To Peel Garlic In Less Than 25 Seconds

The less fuss the better

Published

16 hours ago

on

Via Twitter

Not everyone likes helping in the kitchen during prep time- Unless it’s prepped for us to eat.

Peeling a clove of garlic can be a fuss, especially when you have to do a ton of them at once and there seems to never be a right way to do it. But lo and behold there actually is a much simpler way around this.

In a viral video on Twitter, a video showing someone effortlessly cleaning cloves of garlic is leaving netizens mind blown by this new hack!- Seriously, why didn’t think of this sooner?!

Via Giphy

In the 25 seconds clip, the video shares someone poking a clove with a blade and swiftly pulling it out of its cluster.

Via Twitter

Our immediate reaction to seeing this clip;

Via Giphy

So the next time the elders ask for your help to cut the cloves, you can show them how it’s done- like a BOSS.

