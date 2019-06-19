Viral Hack Shows A Super Easy Way To Peel Garlic In Less Than 25 Seconds

Via Twitter

Not everyone likes helping in the kitchen during prep time- Unless it’s prepped for us to eat.

Peeling a clove of garlic can be a fuss, especially when you have to do a ton of them at once and there seems to never be a right way to do it. But lo and behold there actually is a much simpler way around this.

In a viral video on Twitter, a video showing someone effortlessly cleaning cloves of garlic is leaving netizens mind blown by this new hack!- Seriously, why didn’t think of this sooner?!

In the 25 seconds clip, the video shares someone poking a clove with a blade and swiftly pulling it out of its cluster.

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

👌 pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj — 𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 🌑 (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

Our immediate reaction to seeing this clip;

So the next time the elders ask for your help to cut the cloves, you can show them how it’s done- like a BOSS.