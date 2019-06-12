Msian Man Rescues His Mother By Wearing Her Heels At A Shopping Mall

Via @AmrulFrdaus

A lot of times, we will go the extra mile for the people we love, and one guy proves that there’s no such thing as shame when it comes to rescuing a mother in pain.

Twitter User @AmrulFrdaus’s tweet recently went viral on 7th June, after he shared a picture and video of himself helping his dear mother in a shopping complex at the Queensbay Mall in Penang.

In the photo, the 23- yr-old shared a picture of his mother’s feet comfortably wearing his sandals while he wears his mother’s heels.

Disebabkan ibu aku sakit kaki pakai kasut tumit so kesimpulannya aku sayang ibu aku sekian. pic.twitter.com/718tYyoOMM — yoy (@AmrulFrdaus) June 5, 2019

In a simplified translation, he captioned: “Because my mother’s feet were hurting from wearing her heels. In conclusion, I love my mother.

He also shared a video of him braving the shame of walking in heels next to his mother in the mall.

Why not just get his mother new shoes, you may wonder? According to @AmrulFrdaus,

“I actually wanted to buy her a new pair of shoes but my father was rushing at that time, so I didn’t get her a pair.”

Since the posting, his tweet has garnered over 26,000 retweets.

How sweet is this?!

