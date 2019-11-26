Watch: Ariana Grande Falls Off Stage During Concert

Ariana Grande had the inevitable fall on stage at one of her concerts!

The “thank u, next” hitmaker now joins the long list of celebrities who have slipped, tripped and even face-planted while performing in front of millions of fans. For Grande, it happened during a concert in Florida, as she was strutting her stuff in thigh high boots. She tripped and lost her balance, landing on her knees, but luckily her backup dancer was there to gracefully catch her and place her safely back on stage.

“Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier,” Grande later told her fans, according to a local news site. “I had to fall. It’s been 87 shows and I haven’t fallen yet, so it had to happen. She fell on beat I have tears.”

The pop star also responded to a fan-shared video of her tumble.