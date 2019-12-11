Watch: Billie Eilish And Alicia Keys Perform ‘Ocean Eyes’ Together, It Was Magic!

Rolling Stone

In case you didn’t know Alicia Keys hosted the The Late, Late Show With James Corden, and she dropped a major surprise bomb to the all-female audience by performing a duet of “Ocean Eyes” with her guest, Billie Eilish. We wish we were there!

During the same segment, Keys subtly mentioned that she covered “Ocean Eyes” on Instagram and asked if Eilish ever stumbled on it. Billie, of course, did and explained how it blew her mind. She then decided to drop a huge bomb to the guest host by revealing that she covered “Fallin'” at a talent show in 2014, and shared a clip of the performance. For anyone who doesn’t know, Eilish was 12 years old in 2014. Crazy how life goes full circle.