Music
Watch: Billie Eilish And Alicia Keys Perform ‘Ocean Eyes’ Together, It Was Magic!
The duet we never knew we needed!
Rolling Stone
In case you didn’t know Alicia Keys hosted the The Late, Late Show With James Corden, and she dropped a major surprise bomb to the all-female audience by performing a duet of “Ocean Eyes” with her guest, Billie Eilish. We wish we were there!
During the same segment, Keys subtly mentioned that she covered “Ocean Eyes” on Instagram and asked if Eilish ever stumbled on it. Billie, of course, did and explained how it blew her mind. She then decided to drop a huge bomb to the guest host by revealing that she covered “Fallin'” at a talent show in 2014, and shared a clip of the performance. For anyone who doesn’t know, Eilish was 12 years old in 2014. Crazy how life goes full circle.
Recent Posts
Watch: Billie Eilish And Alicia Keys Perform ‘Ocean Eyes’ Together, It Was Magic!
The duet we never knew we needed!
Gadis Kordial F&N Kini Dah Besar, Dedah Ramai Ejek Konon Itu Pencapaian Terbesar Hidupnya
By Says - Eiida Khaleeda
Golden Globes Awards: Six Things You Need To Know About The Film Nominations
Netflix dominates with more than 17 nominations!
Promosi Makanan & Minuman Paling ‘Best’ Sempena 12.12 Yang Anda Wajib Serbu. Murah Betul!
By Says - Aisya Khairain
Lizzo’s Latest MV Got Us Feeling “Good As Hell”
This might get you feeling good in an instant!