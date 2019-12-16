Connect with us

Watch: BTS Suprise BFF Halsey With Cutest Christmas Present

BTS gave Halsey the sweetest gift ever!

7 hours ago

Halsey released some sweet moments with her BFF’s the bangtan boys of BTS  whom she collaborated with. In her  latest episode of Road To Manic documentary web series, the “Beautiful Stranger” singer showed fans the Christmas gift exchange between her and BTS.

In the YouTube series, the songstress told the camera about the first time she performed her “Boy With Luv” collaboration alongside the boy band, where she jokingly  said “I felt left out” that she was the only one without a sparkly microphone.

So of course, BTS  sent Halsey her own sparkly microphone complete with a pink glittery “Halsey” road case for traveling with the mic. “They gifted me my own sparkly mic,” she smiled to the camera. “It was really thoughtful and really amazing and I got to use it.”

Watch the hilarious video down below:

So Halsey, had to repay the favour, the cutest way possible with Christmas stockings for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin and V.

“Every year, for my two little brothers, I make them a Christmas stocking,” she explained in the video.  “Biggest sock I’ve ever seen in my life,” RM smiled.

We love these two!

