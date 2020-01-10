Watch: BTS Teases ‘Map Of The Soul’ Come Back Trailer

AllKPop

The first trailer for the much awaited BTS come back album, Map of the Soul: 7, is finally here and we are screaming literally because our fav rapper Suga is rapping the heartbreaking lyrics to the song “Interlude: Shadow.”

Elite Daily

Advertisement

Suga’s “Interlude: Shadow” is a characteristic release from the artist, whose 2016 mixtape Agust D similarly focused on the rapper-songwriter’s personal struggles and vulnerability. It follows RM’s solo “Intro: Persona,” which preceded the release of last year’s Billboard 200 chart-topper Map of the Soul: Persona. BigHit Entertainment dropped a new video ahead of the group’s newly-announced album, which drops February 21. And we’re not shocked at all that it’s already trending on YouTube at number 4.

Soompi

Watch BTS’ “Interlude: Shadow” comeback trailer down below: