Watch: BTS Teases ‘Map Of The Soul’ Come Back Trailer

We want more teasers Oppa!

12 hours ago

The first trailer for the much awaited BTS come back album, Map of the Soul: 7, is finally here and we are screaming literally because our fav rapper Suga is rapping the heartbreaking lyrics to the song “Interlude: Shadow.”

Image result for bts comeback trailerElite Daily

Suga’s “Interlude: Shadow” is a characteristic release from the artist, whose 2016 mixtape Agust D similarly focused on the rapper-songwriter’s personal struggles and vulnerability. It follows RM’s solo “Intro: Persona,” which preceded the release of last year’s Billboard 200 chart-topper Map of the Soul: Persona. BigHit Entertainment dropped a new video ahead of the group’s newly-announced album, which drops February 21. And we’re not shocked at all that it’s already trending on YouTube at number 4.

Image result for bts comeback trailerSoompi

Watch BTS’ “Interlude: Shadow” comeback trailer down below:

Watch: BTS Teases 'Map Of The Soul' Come Back Trailer

