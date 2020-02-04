Watch China Build An Emergency Hospital In Just 8 Days To Battle The Wuhan Coronavirus

According to Business Insider, Huoshenshan Hospital was completed in a mere eight days after construction began on 26 January.

Chinese state media Xinhua reported that the 25,000sqm hospital will begin to admit patients today, 3 February.

Huoshenshan, meaning “Fire God Mountain” in Mandarin, was built to replicate Beijing’s Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) emergency facility in 2003