Watch China Build An Emergency Hospital In Just 8 Days To Battle The Wuhan Coronavirus
By Says – May Vin Ang
China has completed work on an emergency 1,000-bed hospital, set up specifically to battle the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan
According to Business Insider, Huoshenshan Hospital was completed in a mere eight days after construction began on 26 January.
Chinese state media Xinhua reported that the 25,000sqm hospital will begin to admit patients today, 3 February.
Huoshenshan, meaning “Fire God Mountain” in Mandarin, was built to replicate Beijing’s Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) emergency facility in 2003
Just like the hospital in Beijing that was completed at breakneck speed of seven days, the Wuhan centre was made out of prefabricated buildings, reported BBC.
The construction of the building was even livestreamed by Chinese broadcasters so that people could keep up with the progress.
