Connect with us

Social News

Watch China Build An Emergency Hospital In Just 8 Days To Battle The Wuhan Coronavirus

By Says – May Vin Ang

Published

9 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image from AFP/New Straits TimesAFP/New Straits Times

China has completed work on an emergency 1,000-bed hospital, set up specifically to battle the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan

According to Business Insider, Huoshenshan Hospital was completed in a mere eight days after construction began on 26 January.

Chinese state media Xinhua reported that the 25,000sqm hospital will begin to admit patients today, 3 February.

Advertisement

Image from AFP/New Straits TimesAFP/New Straits Times

Huoshenshan, meaning “Fire God Mountain” in Mandarin, was built to replicate Beijing’s Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) emergency facility in 2003

Just like the hospital in Beijing that was completed at breakneck speed of seven days, the Wuhan centre was made out of prefabricated buildings, reported BBC.

Image from AFP/New Straits TimesAFP/New Straits Times

The construction of the building was even livestreamed by Chinese broadcasters so that people could keep up with the progress.

Continue reading here!

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment3 hours ago

Futuristik! – Alat Pernafasan Air Purifier Yang Boleh Dipakai

Advertisement Kalau dalam filem-filem sci-fi futuristic selalu kita telah diberikan gambar bahawa dunia masa depan nanti akan mengalami pendedahan udara...
Entertainment7 hours ago

4 Apps Untuk Sekat Ketagihan Social Media

Advertisement Pernah tak korang mengalami situasi dimana korang rasa tak tentu arah atau resah tak tentu pasal kalau tak check...
Social News9 hours ago

Watch China Build An Emergency Hospital In Just 8 Days To Battle The Wuhan Coronavirus

By Says - May Vin Ang
Music10 hours ago

Ariana Grande And Mickey Foster Could Be More Than Just Friends!

They were caught arm in arm!
Social News12 hours ago

[PHOTOS] Malaysia Is Now Home To The World’s First-Ever In-Theatre Coca-Cola Cafe

By Says - Arisha Rozaidee
Advertisement
Advertisement