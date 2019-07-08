Connect with us

Watch: Disney Just Dropped The First “Mulan” Trailer

“It is my duty to fight”

Published

4 hours ago

on

Image result for mulan disney 2019

Via Entertainment Tonight

Ooooohhh yeah! Disney’s badass is finally here.

The first trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan has finally been released, and it’s pretty much everything we’ve anticipated.

The trailer showcases Mulan, played by Liu Yifei, who goes from quiet daughter to epic warrior.

mulan-live-action-remake-liu-yifei-image

Via Collider/ Disney

The film stars include, Donnie Yen (Rogue One) as Commander Tung, Jet Li, as the Emperor, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, and Tzi Ma stars as Hua Zhou.

Other cast members include Jimmy Wong, who stars as Ling, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chen Tang as Yao, Doua Moua as Po, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li,and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and The O.C. alum Rosalind Chao.

Check out the trailer for the new live-action reboot of Mulan below.

The film will be out in theatres on March 27, 2020.

