Watch Donald Glover, Seth Rogen & Beyonce Sing “Hakuna Matata” In New ‘The Lion King’ Featurette

“Lion King was astroy that people knew intimately”, qoute from director Jon Favreau sent shivers down my spine only because its true! All my 90’s kids time we rejoice once again with this live adaption.

Disney has just released a new featurette for its upcoming “live-adaptation” of The Lion King.

Running in at two-and-a-half-minutes, the new visuals include interview clips with director Jon Favreau, never-before-seen shots from the anticipated film, and finally a look at Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner (as Simba, Pumbaa and Timon) singing the iconic “Hakuna Matata.” The featurette showcases the trio having fun while recording the song in the studio as well as new footage of their animal counterparts from the film.

Beyoncé also stars as adult Nala opposite Glover’s adult Simba. Make sure to catch their rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.” James Earl Jones returns as Mufasa while Chiwetel Ejiofor joins as Scar.

The revamped The Lion King hits theaters July 19; the classic version released back in 1994. Additionally, The Lion King soundtrack will feature Beyoncé, Childish Gambino, Seth Rogen, Pharrell, Elton John, and more.