Watch Emilia Clarke And Henry Golding Fall In Love In Last Christmas Trailer!

The first trailer for Last Christmas is finally out featuring our very own Malaysian hunk, Henry Golding and of course, the queen of dragons, Emilia Clarke. Last Christmas finds our protagonists crossing paths in an untraditional meet-cute: Emilia Clarke’s Kate gets pooped on by a bird.

“It’s good luck, you know,” Henry Golding’s Tom tells her. The rom-com trailer pairs up cynical and down-on-her-luck Kate, who works as an elf at a Christmas shop year-round, with the relentlessly optimistic Tom. He tries to bring back Kate’s cheer, and in the process, discovers a deeper side to her that very few know.

Also starring in the film are Emma Thompson, who co-wrote the script, Golding’s Crazy Rich Asians co-star Michelle Yeoh, and Patti LuPone. A Simple Favor and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig helms the film.

And boy does this just look like a sweet, feel-good holiday film. Cant wait for the film to release, so we can spend the holidays right!

Watch the trailer down below: