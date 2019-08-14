Connect with us
Hot Kool Jam

Entertainment

Watch Emma Watson In The First ‘Little Women’ Trailer’

The film is set to be released on Christmas Day.

Published

6 hours ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for little women 2019

Via Vanity Fair

The first look of Little Women is here.

The film written and directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Saoirse Ronan (Jo March), Emma Watson (Meg March), Florence Pugh (Amy March), and Eliza Scanlen (Beth March) playing the novel’s sisters. While, Timothée Chalamet will play as Laurie, Meryl Streep takes on the role of Aunt March and Laura Dern plays the girls’ mother Marmee.

Advertisement

‘Little Women’ is the eighth cinema adaptation of the tale, which sets back to the 1860s in New England, in the aftermath of the American Civil War and explores the lives of the March sisters.

Watch the trailer of ‘Little Women’ here.

The film is set to be released on Christmas Day.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Entertainment3 hours ago

Watch Emilia Clarke And Henry Golding Fall In Love In Last Christmas Trailer!

And they get pooped on by a bird!
Music3 hours ago

Alessia Cara Was Really ‘Rooting For You’ In Bold New Single

Hear the song inside!
Entertainment6 hours ago

Watch Emma Watson In The First ‘Little Women’ Trailer’

The film is set to be released on Christmas Day.
Music6 hours ago

Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream Co Star Accuses Her For Sexual Misconduct

She did what?!
Entertainment7 hours ago

Here’s To All The Good Memories Of Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus

RIP #couplegoals
Advertisement
Advertisement