Watch Emma Watson In The First ‘Little Women’ Trailer’
The film is set to be released on Christmas Day.
Via Vanity Fair
The first look of Little Women is here.
The film written and directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Saoirse Ronan (Jo March), Emma Watson (Meg March), Florence Pugh (Amy March), and Eliza Scanlen (Beth March) playing the novel’s sisters. While, Timothée Chalamet will play as Laurie, Meryl Streep takes on the role of Aunt March and Laura Dern plays the girls’ mother Marmee.
‘Little Women’ is the eighth cinema adaptation of the tale, which sets back to the 1860s in New England, in the aftermath of the American Civil War and explores the lives of the March sisters.
Watch the trailer of ‘Little Women’ here.
