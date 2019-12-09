Watch: Gal Gadot Reunite With Chris Pine In New “Wonder Woman 1984” Trailer

The first trailer for the wonder woman sequel has finally dropped!

Gal Gadot reprises her role as the Amazonian Princess Diana, with a new mission to save the world.

The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was released online on 8 Dec. (Sunday) and also premiered at the 2019 Comic Con Experience event in São Paulo, Brazil.

Other returning stars include the comeback of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright (Antiope) and Connie Nielsen (Hippolyta). The upcoming film will also welcome a line of new cast, including The Mandalorian’s Pedrol Pascal as Max Lord and Kristen Wiig who takes on the villain role, the Cheetah.

Watch the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer here.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be out in cinemas in June 2020.