Watch Halsey's Maniac Documentary Series

Album dropping on Jan 17!

7 hours ago

Halsey is giving fans a behind the scenes look at what exactly goes into the birth of a studio album.

The “Graveyard” singer will be releasing her upcoming third studio album, Maniac, which drops on January 17! The video reveals all of the work that goes into promoting and creating a Halsey album.

In the first episode of the “Road to Maniac” YouTube series, we find the 25-year-old  songstress visiting Europe for a number of promotional events including backstage for her iconic “Graveyard” performance at this year’s MTV EMAs.

“You hear an album called ‘Manic’ and you think it’s going to be like, super sad and dark, but it’s not,” Halsey told the camera. “It’s really colorful and kinda funny sometimes and it’s scary because it’s so much of me, so if people don’t like it, it feels like they don’t like me.”

Even though she is a household name by now, she still has her insecurities. “So before I can not care about what people think about the album, I have to not care what people think about me, which is like so hard to do,” she concluded.

Watch the first episode, below!

