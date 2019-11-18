Connect with us

Watch Harry Styles Shade Zayn Malik Live On SNL

Harry Styles took the stage on the hit show SNL on Saturday, and gave fans a night to remember.

Appearing in most of the skits, the singer acted as a naïve office intern, a gangster, an airline pilot, a sex-addled Icelandic father-to-be, the human embodiment of a trash-eating dog and more.

During his opening monologue, style took a comedic approach with him making fun of himself while playing the piano- in the midst of the fun Styles took a sneer to throw shade at former One Direction Member, Zayn Malik.

The star also performed his latest songs “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar,” from his upcoming album “Fine Line” – which is set for release on December 13.

Watch Harry Styles give the cold shoulder to Zayn Malik in this clip.

Also, watch Styles’ impressive performance for his new music “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar,” here.

 

 

 

