Entertainment
Watch Harry Styles Shade Zayn Malik Live On SNL
Oooh snap!
Harry Styles took the stage on the hit show SNL on Saturday, and gave fans a night to remember.
Appearing in most of the skits, the singer acted as a naïve office intern, a gangster, an airline pilot, a sex-addled Icelandic father-to-be, the human embodiment of a trash-eating dog and more.
During his opening monologue, style took a comedic approach with him making fun of himself while playing the piano- in the midst of the fun Styles took a sneer to throw shade at former One Direction Member, Zayn Malik.
The star also performed his latest songs “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar,” from his upcoming album “Fine Line” – which is set for release on December 13.
Watch Harry Styles give the cold shoulder to Zayn Malik in this clip.
Also, watch Styles’ impressive performance for his new music “Lights Up” and “Watermelon Sugar,” here.
Recent Posts
Why Ariana Grande Cancelled Her Concert
Rest well, Ari!
‘Harry Potter’ Fans Can Now Stay At The ‘Deathly Hallows’ Old English Cottage
By SAYS Alyssa J. Oon
Watch Harry Styles Shade Zayn Malik Live On SNL
Oooh snap!
Embarrassing Celebrity Moments That You Probably Forgot
It would be a challenge to control your laughter!
Have You Heard the Lastest Songs Out this Week? Get It Here On #NMF
Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Khalid and many more are all on the list!