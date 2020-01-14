Watch: Joe and Nick Jonas Recreate Kim Kardashian’s Iconic ”Don’t Be Rude” Scene

Billboard

Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas deserve an Oscar!

The Jonas Brothers members put their acting skills to a comedic use after they paid homage to another famous family, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. More specifically, the two singers recreated the iconic “Don’t Be F***ing Rude” scene from the second season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Yes, the episode in 2008 where Kim infamously beat her sister Khloe with her expensive designer handbag, over and over again, while shouting, “Don’t be f***ing rude! I swear to god, don’t be f***ing rude… I’ll f–king hurt you. Don’t do that.”

Fans of the E! superstars might recall that the reality TV personalities got into a heated argument after the KKW Beauty founder purchased a new Bentley. Things certainly escalated when Kim made it known that she was not to be messed with.

Since that incident on the hit television series, the moment has become legendary with memes and gifs galore.

Watch the hilarious clip down below: