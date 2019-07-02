Watch: Jumanji 3 First Official Trailer Is Out

Via HN Entertainment

The first teaser trailer for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ trailer has finally been revealed.

Similar to the 2017 ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, The old video game console returns to bring the heroes back into a new adventure. The gang are once again caught inside avatars facing life-and-death challenges in the forest.

The upcoming sequel brings back cast members Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black, along with new cast Danny Devito and Danny Glover.

Jumanji 3’s release should come as no surprise as the film made a big hit back in 2017.

Check out the film’s first trailer;

Jumanji 3 debuts on December 13, 2019.