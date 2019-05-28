Watch Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke’s Reactions To Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Table Read

Game of Thrones’s finale was pretty conflicting, but even if the final season felt a bit like a sprint to the finish, there was one moment that even the most bored fans could agree landed like a gut punch.

And no one was more emotional about the fate of Daenerys Targaryen than Kit Harington.

HBO released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Thrones with its documentary The Last Watch. It included footage from the cast’s table reads, and gave fans a glimpse of an emotional scene – the moment Jon Snow actor Kit Harington learned that his character would kill Daenerys.

Kit and Emilia’s reaction at the last table read #GameOfThrones #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/nGBHuHNrnf — Joe Weaver (@jorywea) May 27, 2019 Advertisement

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke at the last Game of Thrones table read, discovering how it was going to end for Daenerys pic.twitter.com/noPi4mAHZL — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 27, 2019

The documentary also shows Kit’s reaction to Arya’s surprise attack on the Night King during the Battle of Winterfell.

Be the Kit Harington reacting to the news that Arya kills the Night King you wish to see in the world pic.twitter.com/P5LkniB42c — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) May 27, 2019

