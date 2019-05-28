Connect with us
Watch Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke’s Reactions To Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Table Read

Their faces say it all.

Published

11 hours ago

on

Image result for jon snow table read

Game of Thrones’s finale was pretty conflicting, but even if the final season felt a bit like a sprint to the finish, there was one moment that even the most bored fans could agree landed like a gut punch.

And no one was more emotional about the fate of Daenerys Targaryen than Kit Harington.

HBO released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Thrones with its documentary The Last Watch. It included footage from the cast’s table reads, and gave fans a glimpse of an emotional scene – the moment Jon Snow actor Kit Harington learned that his character would kill Daenerys.

The documentary also shows Kit’s reaction to Arya’s surprise attack on the Night King during the Battle of Winterfell.

Watch it here!

