Watch: Liam Payne Was Reportedly ‘Jumped’ By Three Bar Bouncers!

Watch the video inside!

60 mins ago

Liam Payne was videotaped getting into a heated argument with bouncers at a Texas bar on Saturday.

The former One Direction singer was out with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Maya Henry, at a San Antonio bar, the Silver Fox, where the incident was recorded.

Prior to the video being taken, there was reportedly a physical altercation between the 26-year-old and the bouncers. TMZ obtained a video of the aftermath with Payne yelling back and forth with the bouncers.

See Payne’s now-deleted Instagram post, below:

