Watch: Liam Payne Was Reportedly ‘Jumped’ By Three Bar Bouncers!
TMZ
Liam Payne was videotaped getting into a heated argument with bouncers at a Texas bar on Saturday.
The former One Direction singer was out with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Maya Henry, at a San Antonio bar, the Silver Fox, where the incident was recorded.
Prior to the video being taken, there was reportedly a physical altercation between the 26-year-old and the bouncers. TMZ obtained a video of the aftermath with Payne yelling back and forth with the bouncers.
See Payne’s now-deleted Instagram post, below:
Liam got attacked by bouncers at The Silver Fox Satx Bar!! 😱
📲 Liam Payne via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/xdDaFq25zO
— Manmeet✨ #LP1 ❱❱❱❱ (@_OneDestiny) November 30, 2019
