Watch: Robert Pattinson Suits Up As Batman For The Upcoming Movie Teaser

The movie will be released on June 25, 2021!

19 mins ago

Image result for robert pattinson as batmanComingSoon

Fans are ecstatic as they got to see sneak peak of the new ‘Batman’, Robert Pattinson.

Image result for robert pattinson as batmanLooper

The ‘Batman’ director Matt Reeves shared a camera test teaser of Pattinson dressed as the iconic superhero and he’s dressed head to toe in the bat suit. We cant help but squeal! There are some differences compared to the previous bat suit, it has a more darker vibe, very modern look as well.

Image result for robert pattinson as batmanARY News

 Pattinson told Variety‘s Ramin Setoodeh, late last year, that he grew up as a massive fan of director Tim Burton’s 1989 and 1992 ‘Batman’ movies, watching it over and over again. Once he heard that Reeves was rebooting the Caped Crusader series for Warner Bros., he actively pursued the part. Lo and behold, he got the part and were are anxiously waiting to see Robert, show his acting chops as the next ‘Batman‘.

Image result for robert pattinson as batmanAtom Tickets

Joining Pattinson in The ‘Batman’ is Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Is this not a great cast or what?!

Image result for zoe kravitz as catwomanReddit

Watch the anticipated teaser down below:

The ‘Batman’ will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.

 

 

