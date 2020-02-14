Entertainment
Watch: Robert Pattinson Suits Up As Batman For The Upcoming Movie Teaser
The movie will be released on June 25, 2021!
ComingSoon
Fans are ecstatic as they got to see sneak peak of the new ‘Batman’, Robert Pattinson.
Looper
The ‘Batman’ director Matt Reeves shared a camera test teaser of Pattinson dressed as the iconic superhero and he’s dressed head to toe in the bat suit. We cant help but squeal! There are some differences compared to the previous bat suit, it has a more darker vibe, very modern look as well.
ARY News
Pattinson told Variety‘s Ramin Setoodeh, late last year, that he grew up as a massive fan of director Tim Burton’s 1989 and 1992 ‘Batman’ movies, watching it over and over again. Once he heard that Reeves was rebooting the Caped Crusader series for Warner Bros., he actively pursued the part. Lo and behold, he got the part and were are anxiously waiting to see Robert, show his acting chops as the next ‘Batman‘.
Atom Tickets
Joining Pattinson in The ‘Batman’ is Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Is this not a great cast or what?!
Watch the anticipated teaser down below:
The ‘Batman’ will arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.
