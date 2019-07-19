Connect with us
Good Vibes

Entertainment

Watch Taylor Swift And More Stars Show Off Their Kitty Moves In First “Cats” Trailer

Meowwww…

Published

5 hours ago

on

Image result for cats trailer 2019

Via Universal Pictures

The first trailer of Cat’s is finally here- and its nothing we had expected.

Directed by Tom Hooper, the film includes a list of star studded cast members Taylor Swift, James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen Jennifer Hudson and other stars who are transformed into felines, with digital fur. Apparently, this is the first time a technique of CG-transformed felines has ever been done before, covering the casts face and bodies in fur.

This also marks the biggest movie role for Swift, who has only played smaller parts in previous films such as Valentine’s Day and The Giver.

The trailer also features Hudson performing the hit ballad “Memory,” by Barbra Streisand.

Watch the trailer here.

Since the trailer dropped, Twitter has been on a troll of hilarious meme’s. Here’s what some have to say.

Related Topics:
