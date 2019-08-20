Music
Watch: Taylor Swift Give ‘Cruel Summer’ Hints In Music Ad
Don’t blink or you’ll miss it!
Via Taylor Swift’s Lover album
Swifties have got their detective mode ON.
On Monday (19 Aug.) Taylor Swift posted on social media her new Amazon Music ad featuring her most recent single “You Need to Calm Down.” The video showcase a set of singing lips with a backdrop of flowers and butterflies- but that’s not all, the video have also gotten her fans spotting a major Easter egg.
In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, one butterfly’s wings spell out “Cruel Summer,” a track on Swift’s new album, which is set to be out this week.
Thought there has not been further details on “Cruel Summer,” other than it being the second song on the Lover’s album, the possible “hint” is leaving fans speculating that there could be a possible upcoming single.
Hopefully we get our questions answered soon since the album is set to be released on 23 August.
