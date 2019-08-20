Connect with us
Hot Kool Jam

Music

Watch: Taylor Swift Give ‘Cruel Summer’ Hints In Music Ad

Don’t blink or you’ll miss it!

Published

7 mins ago

on

Advertisement

Image result for taylor swift cruel summer

Via Taylor Swift’s Lover album

Swifties have got their detective mode ON.

On Monday (19 Aug.) Taylor Swift posted on social media her new Amazon Music ad featuring her most recent single “You Need to Calm Down.” The video showcase a set of singing lips with a backdrop of flowers and butterflies- but that’s not all, the video have also gotten her fans spotting a major Easter egg.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, one butterfly’s wings spell out “Cruel Summer,” a track on Swift’s new album, which is set to be out this week.

Thought there has not been further details on “Cruel Summer,” other than it being the second song on the Lover’s album, the possible “hint” is leaving fans speculating that there could be a possible upcoming single.

Hopefully we get our questions answered soon since the album is set to be released on 23 August.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Advertisement

Recent Posts

Music7 mins ago

Watch: Taylor Swift Give ‘Cruel Summer’ Hints In Music Ad

Don't blink or you'll miss it!
Entertainment18 hours ago

All The Differences Between Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” And The Original Book

You'd be surprised at how much has changed.
Music20 hours ago

Here’s Why The Internet Thinks BLACKPINK Is Working With Ariana Grande’s Producer

And our very own Tony Fernandes might have leaked it?!
Entertainment21 hours ago

Marvel Casts World’s Tallest Bodybuilder For Black Widow

Whoa!
Music22 hours ago

Nicki Minaj Changes Twitter Name To ‘Mrs. Petty’; Here’s Why

Could there be wedding bells?!
Advertisement
Advertisement