Watch the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Parody ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’

Via Letterboxd

The Avengers sure knows how to get us all excited!

With the Avengers: Endgame premiering worldwide tonight, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, decided to celebrate the Avengers with a parody from the film’s cast starring in a mash-up to “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” a 1989 classic tune, from Billy Joel’s.

The lyrics were changed to fit the Marvel feel and experience- casts who joined in the fun included, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey J., Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan and Jeremy Renner, while scenes from the last decade with all the other Avengers gang were shown and edited to the beat of the song.

Check out the clip and tell us what you think!

Can’t wait to see the movie!!

Who’s going tonight? If you’re one of the lucky ones who gets to watch it this week, we’re definitely jealous!