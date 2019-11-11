Watch; “The Invisible Man” New Trailer

Universal Pictures has released its latest sci-fi thriller “The Invisible Man”- and it’s giving us the creeps.

The film, is a reboot of the 1933 “The Invisible Man”. The re-adaptation centres on a rich and brilliant scientist, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who abuses his wife, Cecilia Kass (starring Elisabeth Moss). She then tries to escapes from the abusive relationship with the help of her friends and family. However things take a turn, after her ex commits suicide, leaving her a big sum of fortune, in which she suspects his death was a hoax.

“The Invisible Man” will be out in cinemas Feb. 8, 2020.