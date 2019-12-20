Connect with us
Fly Epic 2019

Watch: ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2’ Official Trailer Is Finally Out

She’s stuck in a love triangle!

7 hours ago

Image result for to all the boys i've loved before sequelBussines Insider Malaysia 

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel trailer is here and were ready!

Netflix dropped their first official trailer for the film’s sequel, PS. I Still Love You, and though it promises not to break ours hearts, but we know it will pull on our heart strings and make us cry buckets.

Image result for to all the boys i've loved before sequelTyla

Directed by Michael Fimognari and starring Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Trezzo Mahoro, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Kelcey Mawema, Jordan Fisher, Ross Butler, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett. The film is based on Jenny Han’s 2015 novel P.S. I Still Love You.

Image result for to all the boys i've loved before sequelStudent Problems

and the second installment in the To All the Boys film series. The film is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2020 exclusively on Netflix, with a second sequel, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean currently in production.

