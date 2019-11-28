Watch: Tom Hiddleston Shares Awkward Audition For Thor

Tom Hiddleston revealed that he actually first auditioned for the role of the God of Thunder himself, Thor, before getting cast as the Marvel villain, Loki, in the MCU film franchise.

The 38-year-old actor stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (November 25) night. Marvel Studios ended up surprising Hiddleston by sending his audition tape to the late-night host for the world to see.

“Basically, at the time, they were looking for less well-established actors, so that the audience didn’t have an association,” he told Fallon of his audition. “They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors and the remit was, if you’re over six foot and you’ve got blonde hair, you can come at have a pop at it. So I never auditioned for Loki, I only auditioned for Thor, which is nuts.”

Although he didn’t land the leading role, Hiddleston’s role is a fan-favorite, and the role has now landed him an upcoming television show. “It is amazing. I never expected it. You know, I auditioned for the first Thor film 10 years ago, in 2009, and I just thought I was auditioning or a movie, you know?” he shared about the upcoming Loki Disney+ series.