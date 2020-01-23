Connect with us
Watch:Taylor Swift Debut 'Miss Americana' Documentary Trailer

Miss Americana comes out next week!

Published

9 hours ago

on

Netflix

Taylor Swift has released the trailer for her highly anticipated upcoming Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana”.

On Wednesday, the singer tweeted “Miss Americana – Official Trailer · It’s been a long time coming Out in select theaters and on @NetflixFilm January 31″

The documentary is directed by Emmy-winning director Lana Wilson and is expected to be released on Netflix, January 31
Watch the “Miss Americana” trailer here. 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40RsbcFRwNA&feature=emb_title

