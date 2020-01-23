Watch:Taylor Swift Debut ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary Trailer

Taylor Swift has released the trailer for her highly anticipated upcoming Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana”.

On Wednesday, the singer tweeted “Miss Americana – Official Trailer · It’s been a long time coming Out in select theaters and on @NetflixFilm January 31″

Miss Americana – Official Trailer · It’s been a long time coming ✨ Out in select theaters and on @NetflixFilm January 31https://t.co/Ot56y6jnCs pic.twitter.com/lGp1mDvBJI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 22, 2020

The documentary is directed by Emmy-winning director Lana Wilson and is expected to be released on Netflix, January 31

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40RsbcFRwNA&feature=emb_title