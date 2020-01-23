Entertainment
Watch:Taylor Swift Debut ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary Trailer
Miss Americana comes out next week!
Taylor Swift has released the trailer for her highly anticipated upcoming Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana”.
On Wednesday, the singer tweeted “Miss Americana – Official Trailer · It’s been a long time coming Out in select theaters and on @NetflixFilm January 31″
Miss Americana – Official Trailer · It’s been a long time coming ✨ Out in select theaters and on @NetflixFilm January 31https://t.co/Ot56y6jnCs pic.twitter.com/lGp1mDvBJI
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 22, 2020
