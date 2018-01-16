Ways For You To Be As Confident As Demi Lovato

To all the body shamers out there Demi Lovato is not phased.

We’ve seen the pictures posted on Demi Lovato’s Instagram and to many people, that is 100 percent #bodygoals, but to some others out there, its an outlet to bring people down.

But Demi Lovato is NOT letting the naysayer’s get the last bite.

During her interview on the all-new Ellen Degeneres Show, Demi explained “I’ve been working on myself for the past year, more so than I’ve ever worked on myself. I’ve really surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself, and I feel like it shows through my pictures,”.

The 25 years old singer continued “I’ve taken away the power from the negative comments and the haters by not listening to them and if I do see it, I just feel sorry for them, because who leaves a negative comment on somebody’s profile on the internet?” she explained. “You have to be kind of sad to do that. I’ve taken away the power, and it just feels great.”

Soooo, this got us thinking…If Demi can do it, then there’s a huge chance we can do it too!

Here’s a few tips on how to be body positive starting today!

Be kinder to yourself :

If you’ve criticize yourself today, STOP. Take a step back and think for a minute, “Would I say that to a friend?”.

Compliment yourself:

Instead of staring at your flaw, start complimenting features you like about yourself – even if they seem small.

Just Take that compliment:

If a friend tells you, “Hey! You look great” just reply by saying ‘Thank you’. Too often we answer compliments with “Thank You, but…” Instead, just accept the compliment. The point of a compliment is to make you feel great, not to make you hate yourself even more. So enjoy!

Buy clothes you actually enjoy wearing and feel great in:

Don’t compare yourself to the 4 years- ago- you. Trying to squeeze in that jean from 2014, isn’t going to help boost your confidence and make you a better person, so throw away that jean and celebrate that body!

Let’s all have the same confidence as Demi, starting right now!…*Be right back, gonna start taking a selfie*

