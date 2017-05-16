Ways to Avoid Junk Food

Some of us want to avoid junk food so badly but we just do not know where to start. I mean come on, it does taste awesome. It’s the sweet or salty addictive goodness that keeps you going back for more. So how do we try to avoid such foods?

Here are some tips to get your started:

Practise The Five Rule

When shopping, do look at the labels. If the ingredients exceed five items, put it away and check another. Anything exceeding five ingredients is a red flag for food processing which we are trying to avoid. This is one of the best ways to avoid foods like cookies and potato chips.

Snacking

Usually reaching for that chocolate bar? Well there are other options you can reach for. This includes:

Fruits (try to mix three different kinds)

Dark Chocolate (no more than two squares)

Nuts (like almonds or cashews)

Keep The Good Stuff

Of course, what is within your reach is super important. For example, a bag of chips is just sitting there, you are more likely to consume it. So why not substitute the junk food with raw foods like cut carrots, celery sticks or any other vegetables that you like!

There is one last thing you may try to get yourself off junk food.

Research these foods and gross yourself out.

We tend to avoid such information because we don’t want to be put off by the foods we consume. However, when the truth is the revealed, you might just feel differently about them, making you even more determine to continue on your junk free lifestyle.

Good luck on your journey!