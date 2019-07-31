We Saw It Coming! Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s “Friendship” Timeline

Via YouTube

This loves story was bound to happen sooner or later.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been denying their feelings towards each other for years, now finally the love bubble has popped and they can’t control themselves!

Here’s a timeline of how things got steamier between the two and the many times we saw it coming.

2014: The rumour mill all started with a cute flirty tweet from the ‘Havana’ singer in 2014

@shawnmendes shawnyboy!!!! gonna miss ya man. you rock but you would rock more if you laughed when i said uteruses before duderuses. JK ILY — camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 11, 2014

2015: The two got close as friends, and even shared cute moments together.

During the same year, the two released a duet called “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Fans went on a frenzy and started pairing the two together, but Mendes tried to put the rumors to rest. In October 2015 he told People magazine that they were “just really close friends” and that they never dated.

The stars also tried to deny their strong attraction towards each other on the The Late Late Show with James Corden, during the promo for their collaboration single- which was AWKWARD.

2016: They won an award at the MuchMusic Video Awards and came up together on stage- while holding hands!

Via Cosmopolitan

2017: Just when the rumour mill started to die down for the two, Cabello released her song “Crying in the Club” in May, and Mendes dropped her a tweet saying “You’re incredible” in response to her latest song at the time. The duo were clearly seen expressing their love for each other on social media.

.@ShawnMendes i love u SO much and i miss u even more than I love u thank u for being such an amazing friend 💞💞💞👫 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 20, 2017

The “Treat You Better” singer has also referred to Cabello as “girlfriend material” during an interview with The New Paper, but again denied dating the singer and said that their “best friends.”- YURRR RIGHT!

2018: The duo almost broke the internet when Camila posted a never-before-seen intimate moment of Mendes braiding her hair on Instagram. – He sure showed her, he could “treat” her better!

2019: Earlier this year Shawn and Camila attended the Grammys. Camila later took to Instagram and posted a photo of the two and expressing her love for her “friend”again. Fans didn’t want to think too much of it then, since Camila was said to be dating her (now ex) boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

And then….

KEBABOOM!!!

The two drops another song together “Senorita” and it gets a whole lot of steamier from hurrr…

Friends they say….

Via E!News

Sure is one cosy friendship…

Via Cosmopolitan

Now this is what you call a ‘close bond’…

Via Page six

The two have yet to comment one their “friendship” status. Hopefully, they come out soon.