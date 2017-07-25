We Say GoodBye to Paint After 32 Years

It is the most iconic application for majority of us and yet, Microsoft is considering to remove it after nearly 32 years of existing!

In a list released by Microsoft, Paint has been labelled “deprecated” meaning it could be removed when the Window.

Paint was introduced in the first version of Windows, called Windows 1.0 in 1985 and it only supported 1-bit monochrome graphics.

Believe it or not, it wasn’t until Windows 98 that users could save the images in JPEG file format!

This is kind of sad!

Just like that time Minesweeper was removed…

And…Encarta…

Goodbye, Paint. You will be remembered.