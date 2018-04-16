The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Spotted Locking Lips Coachella

Oh, the love never ends.

While Gigi Hadid’s on and of again relationship with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik has come to a stop, her sister Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, are said to show some ON AGAIN signs.

Exes, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were caught locking lips during an after party during Weekend 1 of the 2018 Coachella Festival.

Bella and the singer (real name is Abel Tesfaye), have been talking on and off for the past couple of months, however the two, who broke it off in 2016, were seen publicly together for the first time at the music fest in California.

The Weeknd, is said to still be “playing the field” and “openly dating” other women since his split with Selena Gomez.

Do you think the two would get back together again???

