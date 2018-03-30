The Weeknd Released His New Album And Totally Shades Selena Gomez

Did you feel it coming, Selena?

Via Giphy

The Weeknd, just dropped his latest album My Dear Melancholy, today!

tonight A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 29, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

And it wouldn’t be complete if he didn’t slip a song for ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez!

In his album, the song titled ‘Call out my name’, totally shades the 27 year old, ‘Wolves’ singer.

To break it down, his lyrics, “We found each other/I helped you out of a broken place/You gave me comfort/But falling for you was my mistake,” shows what true feelings the Weeknd had felt, after the break up.

The lyrics also includes, “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life”.

So, could this mean the singer had plans of giving her a part of him, considering she needed a kidney transplant in 2017???

Sooo many questions!

If you haven’t heard the song yet, we have it right here for you to have a listen:-

What did you think of the song?

Source: Hollywood Life