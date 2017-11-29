HOMECONTACTADVERTISE WITH USSITEMAP
The Weeknd's Heart Wants What It Wants And That's To Delete Selena Gomez

The Weeknd’s Heart Wants What It Wants And That’s To Delete Selena Gomez

29 Nov 2017
Sick of that same old love? It sure looks like it…

The Weeknd is officially over Selena Gomez because… He has finally deleted Gomez from his social media – and his life.

via Giphy

Almost a month later since his break up with the ‘Bad Liar’ singer, The Weeknd has finally decided to unfollow her on Instagram. He’s also deleted all of Gomez’s photos!

Image result for the weeknd and selena gomez

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Well you know it’s officially OVER when that ‘someone’ deletes you from social media!

Strangely though, Selena still has plenty of photos of The Weeknd on her 130 million-strong Instagram account.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Then again, who knows how long will it take for her to delete The Weeknd’s photos, since it’s only a matter of time for Bieber’s photos to takeover Sel’s feed.

Source: Enews 

