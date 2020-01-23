Entertainment
Wendy Williams Farted Durimg Her Live Talk Show
Yes she did!
News Break
It’s a normal bodily function that we all do, but not on live television we don’t!
Fans are convinced Wendy Williams, one of the biggest talk show queens in the world had a little gas misshap during her segment on live television show. Maybe she had too much Mexican food?!
Twentytwowords.com
Wendy let one rip while docussing on her fan faviotite segment of her show “Hot Topics” last week and now they’re calling her “Windy Williams.”
The talk show host was discussing Odell Beckham Jr.’s controversial butt-slapping incident on Friday, January 17th during her “Wendy Williams Show” when out of nowhere a drawn-out fart noise came across the microphone.
iHeartRadio
Watch the video down below:
Wendy Williams let out a nasty fart during Friday’s episode of her daytime talk show (0:18). pic.twitter.com/wYJlhRWLt2
— The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) January 19, 2020
And the internet is not letting her have this, watch their reactions down below:
— HN (@littleselss) January 19, 2020
Look at how’s she’s sitting. Clenching them cheeks 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/WUSVr00WPU
— graveyard girl (@kitttrry) January 19, 2020
Yooo this cant be real pic.twitter.com/JTNKYr0rKS
— lalito (@litomenezz) January 19, 2020
it happens i guess-
— 𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔢 𝔦𝔰 𝔯𝔞𝔯𝔢 (@outtamyheead) January 19, 2020
How the audience didn’t laugh or giggle suprised me. I would have laughed lol
— ℓiℓℓy⁷ (@bts_blckpink) January 19, 2020
“How you Pooin’?” pic.twitter.com/5mXIBr0vzn
— Jake (@thejakekardash) January 19, 2020
Alright, look these things happen, it’s part of nature, but Wendy How you doin?
